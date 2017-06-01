Trump and Obama: A Night to Remember - The New Yorker

This is an old article but one worth rereading. Some surmise that Trump ran for President because of the pounding he took this night from President Obama and Seth Meyers. I personally think that was only the beginning.

The latest actions against the ACA and now the Paris Climate Deal, as well as a host of other actions shows just how deep and personally Trump takes assaults against him. These are not reasonable actions of an incoming President that has a difference of opinion and ideology, this an outright assault against the legacy of the previous President in order to serve some sort of personal vendetta.

Policies should be driven by ideology, not personal grievances. Trump at many times in his past has released statements that are contrary to current actions.

Trump is a man that has sold his soul to the devil, or Putin in order to pursue a personal grudge.

This is dangerous for our country, and is completely self-serving.