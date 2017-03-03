Scandal after scandal is breaking out within the Trump administration. The first to break was Flynn and his meetings with Russia, next was the clear ethics violation by Kellyanne, and most recently the non-disclosure by Jeff Sessions.

Even the seemingly beyond reproach Michael Pence is being brought into the fray, with the news that he was using a private email server as Governor and it was hacked. On top of all the obvious issues there the additional following pending problems that administration will have to face.

An investigation into Russia's involvement with the Trump team

Trump's use of a non-secure android phone

Trump's hotel property in DC

Trump's tax returns

There is a great deal of hypocrisy that is currently being tolerated by the GOP. Trump's frequent trips at the expense of the taxpayer to Mar O Lago, after Trump repeatedly attacked Obama for his frugal spending on vacations. The costs to maintain security at Trump Tower. It is clear the Trump presidency will be the most costly ever.

This house of cards is guaranteed to fall, the question is who is going to jail and who is escaping to Paraguay?