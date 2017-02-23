Trumpflake

Time and time again we hear the derogatory term "snowflake" when a right winging troll comes onto an anti-Trump post. "Go back to your tree house snowflake!" they would spew forth from their frothing toothless grin, as they wipe the axle grease off their upper lip with soiled fingers that are covered in white supremacist symbols. Then they would spout "Hillary lost you snowflake, get over it!" as the spittle from their beer breath burst forth to soil whatever lay in front.

It is now time to show them being a true American means pointing out dangers that are present in the current administration, from the inclusion of the conspiracy driven Breitbartian Bannon in the NSC, to the alt-right power driven Stephen Miller displaying white power symbols on the air. The lack of critical thinking that is present in the mind of Donald Trump is mind-blowing. The total lack of or inability of "Trumpflakes" to see the obviousness of the direction of this administration demonstrates one of two things; they are completely on-board with a white-power driven government, or they lack the ability to read and digest.

I fully expect all Trumpflakes to comment on this thread.