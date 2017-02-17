The Age of Trumpler

"Our opponents, the media, and the whole world will soon see … the powers of the president to protect our country are very substantial and will not be questioned"

So said Stephen Miller the latest Bannion mouthpiece to come from the Land Of Trump. In all my years, and there are a few behind me, I have never heard a US government official take that tone with the American public. The tone and statement alone should send shivers through all Americans, whether you voted for Herr Trump or not. It's tenor denotes a certain level of arrogance and pomposity that this nation of free people should never tolerate.

To consistently attack the institutions of this country, the press and the courts, that are purposely setup to counteract unbound power is at the same time dangerous and anti-democratic. Too listen to the statements coming from the administration that somehow their "alternative facts" are the facts that everyone should go with, and that everything else except alt-right spewing rags is "fake news" is unsettling. It is unsettling due to the fact that it is a constant bombardment against the seawalls that keep our nation from crumbling into the seas of despotism.

The religious right thinks they are using Trump to get their way, when in fact it is Bannon that is using the religious right to systematically create the conditions of unchecked power. If you truly believe in God, then you will look at the tea leaves and realize you are being led around by a devil of sorts. You are being victimized, and used. Wake up!