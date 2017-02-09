The Pillars of America are Falling

Trump, and Bannon are systematically attacking the very pillars of the American society that ensure a marginal amount of transparency and accountability. The two most critical pillars are the "free press" and the judiciary system.

The attack on the free press began very early on in the campaign. Trump constantly sought to discredit the mainstream media, claiming they consistently published falsehoods and were controlled by the Democratic Party. These attacks continue today, as Trump consistently calls out the mainstream media as the "dishonest press" in tweet after tweet, and statement after statement. You know the old adage, "say it three times and it becomes truth".

The attack on judiciary system began early as well with his attack on Judge Curiel and continue to this day with his tweets about Judge Robart. He calls one "so called" and the other being against him because of his Mexican Heritage.

The objective is to sow the seeds of doubt into his followers over the motivations of these two institutions. He is painting a picture that breeds distrust in the very institutions that are protected in order to protect us.