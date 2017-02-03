Where is the Senate, the House and the Rule of Law?

It is apparent that we have gone straight from an autocracy to a dictatorship. The flourish of the pen and the use of executive orders is unprecedented. Trump has used the Executive Order to undo regulations and sanctions that were imposed via the normalized process of voting in the House and Senate.

In essence, Trump has done exactly what he accused Obama of doing. I am not a scholar on Constitutional Law, but this is not the way our government was designed to run. It was designed to run by consensus and debate. This ensures that ideas are properly vetted (to use a Trump word), and at the very least discussed.

Trump has even gone as far as to turn off recording devices that would ensure that should the recording be subpoenaed that the interests of the United States were followed. It is beyond fathomable that anyone thinks this is an acceptable way to approach this position. I know that Trump is a self described "expert" on everything under the sun, climate science, finance, foreign relations, religious doctrines, education, urban planning, pollution, p****y grabbing, etc., without ever cracking a book open, but this is utter ludicrousness.

Stop the madness now!