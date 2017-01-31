This is Some Kinda Crazy

Doesn't anyone see the attempted overthrow of our Democracy? The destruction of our core values? The move of the United States towards a true Oligarchy, controlled by an influential few?

The puppet is Donald Trump, someone of small intellect and a true inability to critically think or empathize with anyone or anything. The puppeteers are Steve Bannon and Vladimir Putin. Each expertly pulling and yanking on Donald's strings to further divide this country and challenge our Constitution, the one thing that binds us together. We are a nation of laws, that are kept in check by the freedom of press and speech. All of these aspects are being systematically challenged and we should be very concerned. While Bannon and Putin may not be influencing Trump as a cohesive unit, they both have their own warped intentions for our country.

Putin wants to hamstring the strongest person on the block enabling him to exert Russian influence globally. Bannon on the other hand wants power for powers sake. This is a person that is truly damaged on the inside and has a warped view of the world that is dangerous.

We as a nation cannot let this happen.

Power corrupts, absolute power corrupts absolutely!