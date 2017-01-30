Trump Won on Lies

A series of lies and falsehoods, pulled the wool over eyes of Trump supporters around the country. This does not involve building the wall, but it does involve two very critical call outs he made against Hillary.

Hillary is in the pockets of Goldman Sachs and I am not She is part of the problem, Drain the swamp

I think more than anything else, including the emails the ability of Trump to separate himself from the existing political apparatus and to tie Hillary to it setup his victory. Another great lie was "I am doing this for you". First off lets address the Goldman Sachs influence.

Since taking office Trump has appointed Steve Bannon, Steven Mnuchin, Gary Cohn, and Jay Clayton to top level positions placing Goldman Sachs directly at the center of power. The hiring of Goldman Sachs executives isn't that unusual unless you used it as a stone against your opponent. This clearly demonstrates that this was all a political tack designed to institutionalize Hillary and make him a man of the people.

Trump also promised to drain the swamp, and instead his cabinet appointments suggest anything but. They are full of a set of favorite billionaires and conservative law makers with deep ties into big oil, and financial institutions. This ensures that all policies that are made will be directly against the people, and all about lining their silk lined pockets even further.

All the signs were there during the election. How can a group of people, some highly educated fall for such baseless falsehoods and promises? I think it is a combination of people honestly being upset with government as it stands today, and misplaced fears that were accentuated by constant lies. You know what they say, "if you say it three times it is no longer a lie".