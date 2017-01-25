A Yuge Ego Will Cost US!

Well, people you got it. You are about to witness what a person with a Yuge unforgiving ego will cost us as taxpayers and a country. It is reported that Trump will launch an investigation into voter fraud today. It is likely this investigation will cost as much as the entire budget he is axing for "The National Endowment for the Arts", or $150 million or more.

We as a country, are sacrificing funding for one of the pillars of a modern society, for an imaginary witch hunt driven by one insane man's inability to accept the fact that he received not 1, not 2 but almost 3 million less votes than his competitor. It must keep him up all night twittering away. It must take away his appetite for Big Macs and KFC. If he doesn't watch it, he may actually lose some weight.

The point, is that our President is a man that is unable and unwilling to accept even the littlest bit of criticism. The word "humble" is not in his vocabulary and therefore he is unable to empathize and therefore unable to be the President of the United States.