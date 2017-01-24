Welcome to your New Health Plan GOP Style

Minnesota is ballooning a ACA replacement plan, and it excludes just about anything that has to do with health insurance. In fact, I am not sure you can call what they are proposing health insurance at all. Take a look at the picture and you can see they are wanting to exclude the following:
- Child Health Services and prenatal care (another anti-women move)
- Outpatient medical/surgical services (higher cost due to having to be done in a Hospital)
- Lyme's Disease (Its a health condition!)
- Diagnostic Procedures for Cancer (Guess you can't treat what you don't know you have)
- Cancer Treatment (Can't treat it if you have it any how, might as well just off yourself)
- Prostate Cancer Screening (what you don't know won't hurt you)
- Direct access to an OBGYN (more anti-women moves)
- Diabetes (there is 10% of the population and growing)
- "off-label" drug use (increased cost of treatment due to removal of generics)
- Emergency Services (what?)
And you know these lawmakers have a great health plan courtesy of our taxes, while they look to stiff us.
So, basically the GOP wants you to die. Just remember you voted for this, I didn't.