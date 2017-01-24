Welcome to your New Health Plan GOP Style

Minnesota is ballooning a ACA replacement plan, and it excludes just about anything that has to do with health insurance. In fact, I am not sure you can call what they are proposing health insurance at all. Take a look at the picture and you can see they are wanting to exclude the following:

Child Health Services and prenatal care (another anti-women move)

Outpatient medical/surgical services (higher cost due to having to be done in a Hospital)

Lyme's Disease (Its a health condition!)

Diagnostic Procedures for Cancer (Guess you can't treat what you don't know you have)

Cancer Treatment (Can't treat it if you have it any how, might as well just off yourself)

Prostate Cancer Screening (what you don't know won't hurt you)

Direct access to an OBGYN (more anti-women moves)

Diabetes (there is 10% of the population and growing)

"off-label" drug use (increased cost of treatment due to removal of generics)

Emergency Services (what?)

And you know these lawmakers have a great health plan courtesy of our taxes, while they look to stiff us.

So, basically the GOP wants you to die. Just remember you voted for this, I didn't.