Welcome to your New Health Plan GOP Style

By ThePef
Tue Jan 24, 2017 3:27 AM
Article Photo

Minnesota is ballooning a ACA replacement plan, and it excludes just about anything that has to do with health insurance.  In fact, I am not sure you can call what they are proposing health insurance at all.  Take a look at the picture and you can see they are wanting to exclude the following:

  • Child Health Services and prenatal care (another anti-women move)
  • Outpatient medical/surgical services (higher cost due to having to be done in a Hospital)
  • Lyme's Disease (Its a health condition!)
  • Diagnostic Procedures for Cancer (Guess you can't treat what you don't know you have)
  • Cancer Treatment (Can't treat it if you have it any how, might as well just off yourself)
  • Prostate Cancer Screening (what you don't know won't hurt you)
  • Direct access to an OBGYN (more anti-women moves)
  • Diabetes (there is 10% of the population and growing)
  • "off-label" drug use (increased cost of treatment due to removal of generics)
  • Emergency Services (what?)

And you know these lawmakers have a great health plan courtesy of our taxes, while they look to stiff us.

So, basically the GOP wants you to die.  Just remember you voted for this, I didn't.

