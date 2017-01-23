With Trump we are stepping into an alternative reality as a nation. During the election we were peppered with "fake news", and a stream of email releases that were one-sided in nature. We even had a Director of the FBI step in and make erroneous statements right before the election. You couple this with an amazing 70%+ rate of lies from the man who would be Trump, and you get a "False President".

Why is he false many will ask?

The popular vote went to Hillary, the electoral college which is the deciding factor went to Trump. The deciding factor was the vote in three key states; Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. If two of the states had gone the way of Hillary she would now be sitting in the seat of the President. There were several key elements that swung the election in his favor; Trump actually campaigned heavily in those states, Hillary did not, there was a ton of fake news hitting the internet all negative to Hillary, Comey released his statement about the surfacing of more emails, and there was the constant drone of emails coming out of wikileaks. On the surface these may appear as independent actions, but the coordination between the leaks, the fake news, Comey's statement, and Trump's targeted campaigning are too coincidental to be ignored.

We in fact have a Manchurian candidate in our midst. One of Putin's aims is to destabilize the US. What a better way than to install a person that is so despised by over half of America, one that will promote policies aimed at further dividing the US. The ultimate goal is to rot the US out from the inside, allowing a control of our country without force.

We now find ourselves facing a Trumped up President, one whose promises are but shells in a shell game designed to keep an entire country of base. We cannot let Putin succeed in his plan to polarize this country. Our greatest asset is our unity, our ability to come together. We must challenge this false President at every turn.