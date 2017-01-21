Welcome to the World of DisInformation

Today Trump's Press Secretary Sean Spicer rebutted the claims that Trump's Inauguration attendance was far less than Obama's 2009 Inauguration. Hate to tell you Mr. Spicer and El Presidente Trump, but pictures don't lie. You may lie, but pictures don't. You had a pathetic attendance when compared to the 2009 Obama Inauguration, and while it may bruise the ego it doesn't help your cause to flat out lie and push disinformation. Your strongest supporters will stand by you and believe your lies as usual, but any one with a brain will see right through it. Just look at the pictures, just listen to the tape of you talking about abusing women. C'mon man, it is right there, plain as day.

It has to give at some point. When people realize you just sold them the biggest lemon, ever. The biggest piece of wool pulled over your eyes, ever! If I saw the fake straw haired man with smallish hands approach me in a used car lot I would run so far and so fast the opposite direction. I believe we will see Trumpians dropping like flies over the next year as the realization sets in that they bought a lemon. They will have regrets, will stop beating their chest as they realize they will not get their jobs, will not get their wall, will not get their swamp drained and instead will be witnessing the largest fire sale of America ever seen. Lock stock and barrel what we treasure about the US will disappear. The question is how can we stem the bleeding.

We must fight everything, we must blockade every instance of the raping of America. The fight starts now!

The truth does not lie!