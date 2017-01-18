Trumpaster! Run for the hills, save yourself!

Oh it's beginning! The President you wanted. A President that is going to gut our education system, allow for mass pollution, turn a cheek to not having parental counseling, and assist his buddies begin the rape of America. I give you the following:

A Secretary of Commerce that just fired an undocumented worker that worked for him for years. Oh the hypocrisy!

A White House Budget Director that failed to pay payroll taxes

Head of Health and Human Services that has purposely setup stock profit schemes by introducing bills then buying the stocks of Pharma companies that would profit from the bills

An Education Secretary that has investments in Private Education institutions that would directly profit from privatizing education

A Secretary of State that comes from the Nation Corporation of Exxon, that will directly profit from lifting of sanctions against Russia

A head of the EPA that was an attorney that combated EPA regulations

A son-in-law as a Chief Advisor

Let the raping of America begin, and you my Trump supporting friends are to blame. You will be witness to widening the divide between the rich and the working class. You think there is a disparity today, you haven't seen anything yet. You think the water in your area is nice and clean now, just wait until we have accident after ecological accident that will compromise your health. On top of that you won't have health insurance to help you with your ills as you cough your days away.

You have no one to blame but yourselves, the deplorables, the naive.