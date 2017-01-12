What the Trump is Going On?

You can't with a straight face tell me that if you are or were a Trump supporter that you aren't the least bit concerned over your decision. Between the Golden Showers and the flailing about on campaign stances you have to be nervous. Do you feel cheated, or bought in one way or another? You must be in the denial phase right about now headed towards anger and the total deception. You elected someone that is at the beck and call of Putin, a regular puppet. Someone that is light in morals and strikes willy nilly at his opponents.

So how is that wally thing going for you?

You are paying for the wall

Goldman Sachs is running the show

If you have medicare or ACA you may be losing it

The swamp is being filled up, and you are drowning

Clinton is not being locked up

We are buddy buddying with Putin and company

This list goes on and on and on. Aren't you the least bit concerned that you bought a lame horse? This is some crazy crazy stuff going on. Whenever it is convenient to Trump he either denies or accepts, many times in the same hour. Your head has to be spinning out of control.