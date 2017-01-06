A False Presidency?

Between fake news, Comey's timely email and russian hacking can the election of Trump be considered false? Yes, he won the electoral college which is the justifying factor in the election of our President, but was it just? Trump won by 11,000 votes in Michigan, 27,000 votes in Wisconsin and 60,000 votes in Pennsylvania. All together the margin of victory was less than 1% in those states, had they swung the other way the electoral college would have gone to Hillary at 278 to 260.

The question is, "did those items either swing a vote away from Hillary to Trump, or a third party candidate or did it keep from someone voting at all?" With a win margin of less than 1% in those states it is very easy to assume that would be the case. For several months people were peppered with a continuous flow of email revelations that we now know were instigated by the Russians in favor of Trump, we were also subjected to false news report after false news report also against Hillary. This was all backed up by a brilliant marketing campaign on the part of the Trump organization to promote Hillary as a corporate leech, creating and repeating the slogans of "lock her up" and "drain the swamp".

I personally don't think it was Trump, but someone in his organization is absolutely brilliant. This, coupled with mistakes in the Hillary camp on where, when and how often to campaign created the situation that we saw on Nov. 9th.

I think it is safe to assume that Trump's presidency is in fact illegitimate given all these facts and the fact that she won the popular vote by almost 3 million votes. The Trump presidency will be forever footnoted in history as the election Russia won.