Trump Impeached Over Insider Trading Allegations

I just saw a headline come across that remarked that the share price of Toyota dropped due to a Trump tweet. He tweeted:

'Toyota Motor said will build a new plant in Baja, Mexico, to build Corolla cars for U.S. NO WAY!" "Build plant in U.S. or pay big border tax."

That tweet may seem innocuous, but Toyota shares fell almost half a percent as a consequence. If any of his buddies or family knew that tweet was coming out they could have made a killing. The same thing happened when he tweeted about Lockheed Martin, and Boeing. Prior knowledge of his tweets fall right into the description of insider trading or stock manipulation. His tweets cause movements in markets, countries and people and if someone was positioned well enough on the inside either by design, or by happenstance they could make a ton of money. I think it is very important for anyone remotely associated with him to be transparent and under constant scrutiny in case he is sharing his views prior to an actual tweet.

I honestly feel that he doesn't know better, and they may make it more worrisome. If he just shares the information that he is concerned about this company or that company with someone they are likely to run out and short the company on the expectation that a hostile tweet is due.

I know everyone knows that I am not a fan of Trump, but this is very dangerous territory he is treading into. I am not the first person to point this out.

