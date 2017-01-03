Our Liar-and-Chief

We have done it now. We elected a person that lied, "lied", an astounding 75% of the time during the primaries and the election. For some reason all the lessons that we were taught as kids, the soap in the mouth, the standing in the corner have all been thrown out the window. Morals are completely gone, the Evangelicals for some reason took a low road and decided it was alright to cheat on your wife, grope women, lie all the time, gape at underage girls dressing, and basically cheat your way through life.

I always thought the Falwells of the world had higher moral standards, but as is always proven to be true those portraying higher than thou morality have numerous skeletons in the closet. What I don't understand is how someone that voted for Trump can overlook the fact that he will say exactly what you want to hear, nothing less and nothing more. He plays you like a fiddle and somehow you are "alright" with it. The person has been cheating the common man all his life, from placing barriers to minorities entering his properties to cheating out sub-contractors out of their due. The common man has never entered his consciousness yet you managed to vote him in. Was it a white thing? Was it a male thing? I honestly believe those that voted for Trump are down at their core Xenophobic, afraid of change, and afraid to admit that the makeup of the United States is ever changing and they are quickly becoming the minority.

You sold your soul to protect yourself against your fears and will soon realize all your worst fears to come true. Shame on you!

(disclaimer: I am a white Christian Male)