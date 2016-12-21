"Drain the Swamp", "Lock Her Up", and Perhaps "Build the Wall"

... all famous quips and slogans that came out of the Trump campaign. Apparently, according to Newt "Drain the Swamp" is now dead, along with "Lock her up!". Next to go will be "Build the Wall" and ultimately "Make America Great Again". What did Trump supporters actually vote for? They aren't going to change Washington or big businesses influence on policy, in fact big business is taking up seats at the grown up table. Fascinating how people were led around by the nose with slogans that were designed to incite and incense a group of people that felt like Washington wasn't looking out after them, when in fact it was all very cleverly designed to take advantage of them. If I was a Trump voter, I would feel cheated right about now.

I invite all those who backed Trump to this thread. Please explain to me how you weren't cheated and misled?