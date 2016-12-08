Donny Denier

Is there anything Donny doesn't deny? Climate change, nope no climate change, it is the a massive Chinese ploy.

Racism, nope I am not a racist, yet a constantly retweet other racists and speak in racist overtones.

I am a $10 Billionaire, Donny put your money where your mouth is and show us the tax returns.

I do not grope women, yet we have you on tape saying you do not too mention the fact that you like to scope out underage teen pageant girls as well.

I am not connected to Russia, once again show us those returns and we will see just how connected you are.

I am not involved in my business going forward, yet he continues to hold meeting after meeting regarding his deals.

This list goes on and on and on, feel free to add to it.