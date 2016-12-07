I am so fed up with the constant lies coming out of the Trump camp. Can't they tell one truthful thing? Ever? People believe it when Trump says "Obama can't say the word Christmas, or he calls the Christmas Tree a Holiday Tree, or celebrates Kwanza". Give me a break!! Stop with the lies, you won!!
Corey Lewandowski Says Donald Trump Won The War On Christmas | The Huffington Post
Seeded on Wed Dec 7, 2016 7:13 AM
