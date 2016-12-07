Newsvine

ThePef

About You can't handle the truth! Articles: 238 Seeds: 505 Comments: 3534 Since: Mar 2006

Corey Lewandowski Says Donald Trump Won The War On Christmas | The Huffington Post

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by ThePef View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONThe Huffington Post
Seeded on Wed Dec 7, 2016 7:13 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

I am so fed up with the constant lies coming out of the Trump camp.  Can't they tell one truthful thing?  Ever?  People believe it when Trump says "Obama can't say the word Christmas, or he calls the Christmas Tree a Holiday Tree, or celebrates Kwanza".  Give me a break!! Stop with the lies, you won!!

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor