Can Someone Please Muzzle Corey Lewandowski?

Corey reminds me of the little kid in grade school that made friends with the biggest stupidest kid in the school. Because he was protected by his big dumb friend, he felt emboldened to bad mouth all the other kids in school knowing his big dumb friend would come to his aid. Rather than taking the time to learn and make friends they created enemies and separated themselves from the mainstream kids. The further the divide the more extreme they became.

Apparently this is a common theme in the world of Trump. Those that felt belittled or marginal now have a voice. We are seeing every day in racist expressions, and down right hatred of the people that didn't support Trump. One need not look any further than the alt-right neo-nazi bad mouthing Hillary supporters on a flight to Allentown, PA the other week.

This is Corey, a man of little talent other than to be the biggest voice in a room.