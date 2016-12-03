Policy vs. Deals

This is something that Donald doesn't understand. Government is run via policy, not individual deals. The problem with orchestrating deals is that there are a ton more just like the one that you struck a deal with, and they will cry favoritism every time. The Carrier deal is a prime example, Donald didn't make a policy that will either force or entice companies to keep their jobs in the US, he struck a deal that promised Carrier tax breaks in exchange for not shipping the jobs overseas.

Lets pose a hypothetical here. What if Donald got played by Carrier? Carrier really wasn't going to ship those jobs overseas, but played a hunch that Donald would give them tax breaks in exchange for a statement from them saying they wouldn't. As a person running a business this would be a devious plan, but Donald's approach to deal making as opposed to policy setting opens him up to this kind of tactic.

Policy sets an uniform approach to an issue and does not carve out special considerations. Any one in Washington knows this, and apparently so does Sarah Palin.

This country elected a newbie because we thought we could rattle the cages in the hallowed halls of Washington D.C., when in fact all we did was set ourselves up to be abused by the very special interests we sought to chuck out. Donald is the Trojan horse, sent into DC not to rattle the system but take it over by the privileged silver spooned elite of America. The very voters that voted for Trump are the ones that will pay the price in the long run.