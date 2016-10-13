Is the Far Right Being Exposed

... for what it really is? It seems that between all the broohaha about Trump being a stalker of women and the far right wingers coming out in support of his lewd behavior that we are starting to really witness the true hypocrisy that exists in the far right. The bottom line is that they are fearful of losing what in their mind was America; white and Christian. Truth be told it has been changing rapidly for 40+ years. Ever since the race riots of the mid 60s and early 70s the demographics have changed dramatically in the US. Where white Christian America held sway for the better part of 200 years, the true melting pot of America has finally come home to roost.

The America of today is not dominated by white Christians, but is a conglomeration of White, Black and Hispanic. This is a difficult prospect for many that felt superior to a large group of Americans in the past. You don't need to look any further than Trump's treatment of Blacks back in the 70s and 80s, not too mention his condemnation of their current state. This is a reaction to the rise of races to power in a country that is built on diversity, one that celebrates the diversity and uses it to garner power and presence in the world today. Without the diversity present in today's America we would not be any better than many populous countries that are largely homogeneous. It is our diversity that gives our nation strength, understanding and resilience in difficult times.

It is our diversity that will guide us through upcoming difficult struggles with "Radical Islam" and a more boisterous Russia. Without our diversity we would lose a very distinct leg of the stool that allows us to meet each new challenge with the strength and know how that we will persevere, we will overcome and we will show that democracy is the true enlightenment for all to follow.