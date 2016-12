He could comply with the law and sell off his interests in his own name in an arm’s-length transaction. Or he could flout it. In which case, he could be prosecuted, and the penalty under the name-ban law would be his forfeiting all the compensation he receives from licensing his own name.

And, of course, presidents who flout the law—especially laws that have to do with corruption—always leave themselves open to that ultimate remedy: impeachment.