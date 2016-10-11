Donald Trump's Unconscious, Unending Sexism - The New Yorker

We should all be ashamed of allowing Trump to get so close to the most powerful position on the planet.

In a divorce deposition detailed in the 1993 book “Lost Tycoon: The Many Lives of Donald J. Trump,” Ivana Trump alleges that her husband violently assaulted her: angry about a botched scalp-reduction surgery, Trump ripped Ivana’s hair out, tore her clothes off, and raped her, she said. (She later explained, in a formal statement, “I referred to this as a ‘rape,’ but I do not want my words to be interpreted in a literal or criminal sense.”) Trump has repeatedly spoken about his daughter Ivanka in a sexual manner, and, on “The Howard Stern Show,” he nonchalantly admitted to being attracted to Paris Hilton when she was twelve.